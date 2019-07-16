BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Code Red Extreme Heat Alert continues for Baltimore through Sunday as temperatures are expected to approach or top 100 degrees.
Heat index values could reach 105 degrees Friday and 105 to 100 degrees in the Baltimore area Saturday.
The Community Action Partnership Centers will open the following cooling centers on Tuesday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. 4:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Northern Community Action Partnership Center 5225 York Road, (410) 396-6084
- Southern Community Action Partnership Center (closed Sunday) 606 Cherry Hill Road (inside the shopping center 2nd floor), (410) 545-0900
- Northwest Community Action Partnership Center 3939 Reisterstown Road, (443) 984-1384
- Southeast Community Action Partnership Center 3411 Bank Street, (410) 545-6518
- Eastern Community Action Partnership Center 1731 E. Chase Street, (410) 545-0136
The Health Department’s Division of Aging and CARE Services will also open the following locations as cooling centers from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday:
- Waxter Center for Senior Citizens 1000 Cathedral Street, (410) 396-132
- Oliver Senior Center 1700 Gay Street, (410) 396-3861
- Sandtown-Winchester Senior Center 1601 N. Baker Street, (410) 396-7725
- Hatton Senior Center 2825 Fait Avenue, (410) 396-9025
- John Booth/Hooper Senior Center 2601 E. Baltimore Street., (410) 396-9202
- Zeta Center 4501 Reisterstown Road., (410) 396-3535
- Harford Center 4920 Harford Road, (410) 426-4009
The health department also said city residents can find heat relief at stores, malls, movie theaters, homes of family or friends with air conditioning, restaurants, libraries and museums.
Symptoms of heat stroke and heat exhaustion include:
- Confusion
- Nausea
- Lightheadedness
- High body temperature with cool and clammy skin
- Hot, dry, flushed skin
- Rapid or slowed heartbeat
City residents who want cooling center information on Code Red Extreme Heat Alert days can call 311.
The National Weather Service said people should limit their time outdoors, stay hydrated, check up on elderly neighbors and those without air conditioning and never leave kids or pets in a vehicle. Nine toddlers have died in hot cars so far in 2019.