BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The suspect in the officer-involved shooting at a methadone clinic in North Baltimore on Monday has been identified as 49-year-old Ashanti Pinkney– who lived near the scene.

Pinkney’s record showed several drug and theft charges between 1999 and 2008.

Nathan Bull knew Pinkney and lived in the same building.

“What they was saying it started Friday, he’ll be back,” Bull said.

The civilian who died at the hospital Monday has been identified as 52-year-old David Caldwell, of the 500 block of Parksley Avenue.

He was working inside the clinic when the shooting happened, police said. He was a phlebotomist, and according to his sister, he was well-loved.

The 41-year-old woman who was injured in the incident was released from the hospital Monday night. She was also working inside the clinic during the shooting.

“It is sad. Innocent people come to work and they cannot do their job beacuse of crazy people,” said Pippy Scott.

Sergeant Shiflett remains in the hospital where he is being treated for his injuries from the shootout. He was wearing his bulletproof vest– but authorities said fellow Officer Christopher Miller likely saved his life.