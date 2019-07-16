Comments
PASADENA, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating an armed robbery in Pasadena late Monday night.
Officers responded to 1541 Colony Road in Pasadena at around 11:30 p.m., where the victim said he was in the parking lot of a business with a friend when they were approached by two people.
Both suspects were armed with BB/air-soft style weapons and began to shoot the victim. The victim was minorly injured, and the suspects fled the scene with the victim’s property.
Police didn’t get any suspect descriptions or information. Eastern District Detectives are investigating the incident and are asking anyone with any information to call 410-222-6145 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.