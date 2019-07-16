  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Amazon Prime Day, Baltimore, Baltimore News, caught on cam, Elkridge, Howard County Police, Local TV, porch pirate, Talkers


ELKRIDGE, Md. (WJZ) — A porch pirate was caught on camera grabbing packages from a home on Amazon Prime Day.

Howard County Police posted a video on social media of a man taking packages from a home on Orren Boyle Court in Elkridge around 1 p.m. Monday.

Police warn online shoppers that popular days to shop — like Amazon Prime Day — are known to porch pirates and that they could become a target.

Here are some tips to help you protect these deliveries:

  • Consider installing a doorbell camera to be notified whenever someone comes to your door.
  • Track your shipments and try to be home when they are scheduled to arrive. If you won’t be home, ask a trusted neighbor or friend to take the package inside until you get home.
  • Request that the delivery service leave the package in a less-obvious location, like a side or back door, that can’t be seen from the sidewalk.
  • Ask your employer if you can have the shipment delivered to your workplace.

If you recognize him or his vehicle, contact police at 410-313-STOP or hcpdcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

As always, you are encouraged to report suspicious activity in your neighborhood to HCPD by calling 911 or the non-emergency number at 410-313-2200.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s