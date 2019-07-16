Comments
ELKRIDGE, Md. (WJZ) — A porch pirate was caught on camera grabbing packages from a home on Amazon Prime Day.
ELKRIDGE, Md. (WJZ) — A porch pirate was caught on camera grabbing packages from a home on Amazon Prime Day.
Howard County Police posted a video on social media of a man taking packages from a home on Orren Boyle Court in Elkridge around 1 p.m. Monday.
Police warn online shoppers that popular days to shop — like Amazon Prime Day — are known to porch pirates and that they could become a target.
Here are some tips to help you protect these deliveries:
- Consider installing a doorbell camera to be notified whenever someone comes to your door.
- Track your shipments and try to be home when they are scheduled to arrive. If you won’t be home, ask a trusted neighbor or friend to take the package inside until you get home.
- Request that the delivery service leave the package in a less-obvious location, like a side or back door, that can’t be seen from the sidewalk.
- Ask your employer if you can have the shipment delivered to your workplace.
If you recognize him or his vehicle, contact police at 410-313-STOP or hcpdcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.
As always, you are encouraged to report suspicious activity in your neighborhood to HCPD by calling 911 or the non-emergency number at 410-313-2200.