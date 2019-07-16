BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Today we begin the celebration of the greatest example of STEM in history. Man’s first attempt to land on the Moon. There will be coverage through the day here on WJZ with our team in New York sometimes known as network news. And did weather play into that launch.
They needed perfect conditions in a couple of locations to ensure the safety of the crew, and those service members and NASA employees who were stationed around the globe just in case a problem occurred during launch and a possible abort. And, indeed, upon the return of the crew of Apollo 11, the conditions in the landing zone had to be just right too. If you visit the NASA website and search out weather you can find so many stories about the subject, historical and current.
Just keep in mind today the combined effort of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math that allowed mankind to get us where no man had gone before.
Here on Earth in the Baltimore Metro area a chance of a stray shower this afternoon. Then some spotty thunderstorms later on. And we push the high back up to the mid 90’s later.
MB!