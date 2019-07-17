BALTIMORE (WJZ) — 20 men ranging in age from 18 to 59 have been charged in connection with an alleged drug distribution conspiracy in northwest Baltimore.
The justice department unsealed 19 indictments Wednesday after search warrants were executed and 15 of the men were arrested. Another man was arrested separately Wednesday and charged by criminal complaint.
Court documents accuse the men of distributing heroin, crack and powder cocaine, fentanyl and marijuana in northwest Baltimore near Liberty Heights Avenue and Garrison Boulevard.
All 20 men are from Baltimore. Included in the indictment are:
- Brandon Crawford, a/k/a Goat, 38;
- Robert Anderson, a/k/a Rock, 46;
- Daryl Burke, 23;
- Linwood Davis, 23;
- Marcus Hall, a/k/a Pill, 18;
- Lewis Hayward, a/k/a Junebug, 59;
- Antonio Johnson, a/k/a Sosa and Tony, 26;
- Christopher Jones, 24;
- Robert Jones, 37;
- Moses Lewis, a/k/a Moe, 35;
- Ronald McCormick, a/k/a Sleezy, 36;
- Donald McNeill, 35;
- Michael Mercer, 32;
- James Murray, a/k/a Crazy James, 21;
- Jermaine Porter, a/k/a Pistol, 27;
- Ivan Potts, a/k/a Spottie, age 33;
- Sean Weston, 52;
- Donte White, 30;
- Michael Williams, a/k/a Mega, 28.
Another man, also named Michael Williams, also 28, was charged by criminal complaint.
Police are still looking for Johnson, Potts, Burke, Anderson and Jones.
You must log in to post a comment.