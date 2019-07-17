BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A barricade situation ended peacefully in Northwest Baltimore Wednesday afternoon.

But there were tense moments on Waldolf Avenue in Park Heights.

“They got the whole neighborhood blocked off,” said neighbor George White. “Whatever it is, it’s something big to have a big show of force they have out here today,”

A neighbor barricaded themselves inside a home just after noon, and refused to come out.

Police described it as a mental health situation.

“I hope it ends peaceful and no one gets hurt,” White said. “I just hope no one gets hurt,”

Mental health counselors arrived on the scene, as did tactical units. But minutes later, it ended safely.

“I just thank the policemen. They did a great job and this young man is gonna get help,” said another neighbor Karen Wilson.

The man was taken into custody just before 2 p.m.

“I just pray he gets the help he needs,” Wilson said.

Police are not releasing many details about the nature of the call or what happens next with the man in custody.