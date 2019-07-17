Comments
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — It was an extra sweet trip to Dunkin’ Donuts for one Baltimore County man Wednesday morning.
He was surprised with a trip to the Bahamas!
The man was simply in the right place at the right time at the restaurant on North Point Boulevard in Dundalk.
Not only did he score the trip- he got a dozen free donuts.
The giveaway happened at five other locations across the U.S., all to celebrate Dunkin’s special partnership with Hershey’s.
The trip is valued at around $5,000.
