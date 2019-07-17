  • WJZ 13On Air

BOWIE, Md. (WJZ) — O’s prospect Michael Baumann made history Tuesday night by pitching a no-hitter.

Baumann tossed his first-career no-hitter in the Bowie Baysox 6-0 victory over the Harrisburg Senators at Prince George’s Stadium.

Baumann’s no-no was first for the club since June 1, 2007, when Radhames Liz accomplished the task.

Baumann, the O’s No. 24 prospect, needed just 94 pitches to throw his no-hitter. This season, he has started only three games, but is 2-1 with a 0.33 ERA.

This season, the Baysox are in first place in the Eastern League with a 20-6 record.

