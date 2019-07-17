FREDERICK, MD. (WJZ) — A 77-year-old woman is dead after a vehicle collision in Frederick County at US Route 40, police said.
On Tuesday evening, at 5:39 p.m., Maryland State Police troopers responded to a report of a serious personal injury vehicle collision at US Route 40 at Bowers Road.
A white Chevrolet Malibu was trying to exit from Bowers Road onto US Route 40 eastbound. The Chevrolet Malibu failed to yield the right of way and pulled right in front of a gray Acura that was driving onto US Route 40 west bound.
Jean Elizabeth Lindsey was driving the Chevrolet Malibu. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Acura driver was identified as Tracey Lynne Pizer, 53, of Myersville. She was flown to University of Maryland Shock Trauma by Maryland State Police Aviation Trooper 3.
