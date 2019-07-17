Comments
OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — The Coast Guard responded after four people were injured in a boat accident at Ocean City.
The incident included two vessels on Sinepuxent Bay near the Marsh Harbor Marina.
A good Samaritan alerted Watchstanders at Coast Guard Station Ocean City about the accident around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday.
“One good thing to come out of this was that all the children aboard had their life jackets on,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Zanoni, a member of the responding boatcrew. “It could have been much worse.”
The injured passengers were taken to Station Ocean City where local EMS were waiting to treat them.
You must log in to post a comment.