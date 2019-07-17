  • WJZ 13On Air

OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — The Coast Guard responded after four people were injured in a boat accident at Ocean City.

The incident included two vessels on Sinepuxent Bay near the Marsh Harbor Marina.

A good Samaritan alerted Watchstanders at Coast Guard Station Ocean City about the accident around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday.

“One good thing to come out of this was that all the children aboard had their life jackets on,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Zanoni, a member of the responding boatcrew. “It could have been much worse.”

The injured passengers were taken to Station Ocean City where local EMS were waiting to treat them.

 

