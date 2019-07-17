BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson threw out the first pitch at Wednesday’s game between the O’s and Nationals.
Jackson fired a strike to Orioles outfielder Dwight Smith Jr.
QB1 with a strike! 🔥@Lj_era8 | #Birdland pic.twitter.com/gGqCehc3ub
— Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) July 18, 2019
Jackson also signed autographs for fans and took a tour of monument park where he broke out his best Cal Ripken pose.
Our #8 visiting another #8 tonight! @Lj_era8 is throwing out the first pitch at tonight’s @Orioles game! ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/pnti7umcYw
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) July 17, 2019
Jackson and the Ravens kick off their season Sunday, Sept. 8, in Miami against the Dolphins.
Maximum. Ball. Security #MissionAccomplished https://t.co/2jOtGRnhvD
— Mark Viviano (@MarkWJZ) July 18, 2019
You must log in to post a comment.