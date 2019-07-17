Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Ravens, Lamar Jackson, Local TV, NFL, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson threw out the first pitch at Wednesday’s game between the O’s and Nationals.

Jackson fired a strike to Orioles outfielder Dwight Smith Jr.

Jackson also signed autographs for fans and took a tour of monument park where he broke out his best Cal Ripken pose.

Jackson and the Ravens kick off their season Sunday, Sept. 8, in Miami against the Dolphins.

