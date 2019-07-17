BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration will begin repairs to address erosion to sections of the Light Rail track foundation in the area of Cold Spring Lane.
This work will begin Monday, July 22, and require an estimated three-week partial suspension of service of the Light Rail system from Lutherville to North Avenue.
While the scheduled repairs are in progress, a free bus bridge will accommodate passengers and stop at all impacted locations.
MDOT MTA will offer a free bus bridge with both local and express service.
Between July 22 and July 25, the express service will operate from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. from Lutherville to Camden stops only.
Local services will operate Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to midnight, Saturdays 6 a.m. to midnight and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Between July 26 and August 13, express service will operate from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. from Falls Road to Camden stops only.
Local services will operate Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to midnight, Saturdays 6 a.m. to midnight and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
