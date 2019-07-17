



The head of Baltimore’s police union, Mike Mancuso, visited with Sergeant Bill Shiflett at Shock Trauma Wednesday.

The union tweeted “Bill is as tough as ever. Although in severe pain, he forced himself out of his hospital bed to stand. Keep at it Brother…we’ve got your back!”

The family of Ashanti Pinkney — the man who police say shot the sergeant inside the Man Alive drug treatment clinic Monday morning — declined to speak when contacted by WJZ.

While loved ones of David Caldwell prepare for his funeral Saturday. Caldwell was a phlebotomist who was murdered in the shootout.

Caldwell’s family said he was worried about his safety in the neighborhood.

“He worked hard to get where he was at, and to have his life taken this way—to me—I don’t understand where’s security? Where was the security?” his sister Charlene Weigman asked.

Two years ago, then-Mayor Catherine Pugh raised concerns about violence around methadone clinics.

But patients like Theresa Woods say it’s rare. “I’ve never heard of a shooting before. Never. Ever.”

The U.S. Attorney this week mentioned the incident—and said it exemplifies the need to crack down on Baltimore’s gun violence.

“There are too many folks who believe if they’ve got a dispute with someone the only way to resolve it is by putting their hands on a gun,“ said U.S. Attorney Robert Hur.

Hur also praised the heroism of the officers who went into the clinic—including the wounded sergeant.

“We are thankful for the bravery of the officers who responded to the scene and prevented further loss of life, and I’m praying for the full and speedy recovery of Sergeant Bill Shiflett,“ Hur said.