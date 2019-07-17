Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have arrested a suspect in the Middle River shooting from Monday night.
He’s been identified as Marquis Devonn Warren Matthews, 42, of the 2600 block of Vailthorn Road, 21220.
Courtesy: Baltimore County Police
Matthews is charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony/violent crime.
Man Seriously Injured In Middle River Shooting, Suspect Arrested
Police responded to a call for a shooting in the 100 block of Kingston Road around 11 p.m. and found a 29-year-old man with a life-threatening gunshot wound to his upper body.
He was taken to an area hospital but he is expected to survive, police said.
He’s being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center pending a bail review hearing.
