BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The ATF’s Baltimore Field Division is offering a $5,000 reward for information that helps them arrest two suspects in connection with the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old Morgan State University student earlier this month.
Manuel Luis was fatally shot in what officials called a robbery gone wrong outside his off-campus apartment on Loch Raven Boulevard around 2:30 a.m. on July 11.
The ATF said two men yelled at Luis, who was walking to his car, to stop. When he didn’t, one of the men ran across the street and fired multiple rounds into his vehicle.
Luis was hit by two bullets and died from his injuries.
$5,000 REWARD: ATF, @BaltimorePolice seek info about 2 unidentified black male suspects responsible for the murder a 19-year-old Morgan State University student. He was shot, killed in his car at 2:27 AM on July 11 at 4700 Loch Raven Blvd. in a failed robbery attempt 888-ATF-TIPS pic.twitter.com/GhCvfO9Syl
— ATF Baltimore (@ATFBaltimore) July 17, 2019
The suspects are believed to be in their late teens or early twenties, live in Baltimore and should be considered armed and dangerous, officials said.
Anyone with information should call ATF at 888-ATF-TIPS or email ATFtips@atf.gov.
