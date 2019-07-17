  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Temperatures continue to rise in Maryland and a Heat Advisory was put into effect by the National Weather Service.

The advisory begins at 11 a.m. and runs through 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Temperatures will be in the mid-90s but it will feel closer to 105 to 110 degrees.

 

A Code Red Heat Alert was issued for the area through Sunday as the high temperatures continue throughout the week.

City residents who want cooling center information on Code Red Extreme Heat Alert days can call 311.

People who have to be outdoors should take extra precautions so as not to suffer from heat exhaustion or heat stroke. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.

