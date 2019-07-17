BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Multiple severe weather alerts are in effect for much of Maryland Wednesday evening.
BGE reports more than 25,000 customers are without power as of 6:30 p.m., more than 15,000 in Baltimore County alone.
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Baltimore City as well as Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Harford and Howard counties until 7 p.m.
Another severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Anne Arundel and Prince George’s counties until 6:15 p.m.
Anne Arundel, Calvert and Prince George’s Counties are under another severe thunderstorm warning until 6:15 p.m.
Heavy bands of rain and lightning in Baltimore pic.twitter.com/p0QOuRPqzu
— Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) July 17, 2019
A severe thunderstorm watch is also in effect for Baltimore City and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Caroline, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Harford, Howard, Kent, Montgomery, Prince George’s, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties until midnight.
Washington, D.C. is also included in that watch.
#mdwx Just now, Sue Island on Middle Ricer. Sorry for the interior light reflection. Guess we still have power! pic.twitter.com/SzRrkhdORp
— Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) July 17, 2019
A heat advisory is also in effect until 8 p.m.
