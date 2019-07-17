MARYLAND WEATHERSevere Thunderstorm Warnings, Watch; Heat Advisory In Effect
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Multiple severe weather alerts are in effect for much of Maryland Wednesday evening.

BGE reports more than 25,000 customers are without power as of 6:30 p.m., more than 15,000 in Baltimore County alone.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Baltimore City as well as Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Harford and Howard counties until 7 p.m.

Another severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Anne Arundel and Prince George’s counties until 6:15 p.m.

Anne Arundel, Calvert and Prince George’s Counties are under another severe thunderstorm warning until 6:15 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm watch is also in effect for Baltimore City and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Caroline, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Harford, Howard, Kent, Montgomery, Prince George’s, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties until midnight.

Washington, D.C. is also included in that watch.

A heat advisory is also in effect until 8 p.m.

