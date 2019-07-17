Comments
LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — Pretty soon you’ll be able to enjoy this popular brunch spot while waiting for a flight!
Miss Shirley’s Cafe is expanding.
A fourth restaurant will soon open its doors at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.
It will feature a smaller menu than its location in Roland Park and will seat about 100 people.
The restaurant is part of the airport’s expansion to Concourse A.
The new location is expected to open next summer.
You must log in to post a comment.