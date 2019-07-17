Comments
SANTA FE SPRINGS, Ca. (WJZ) — Eight different kinds of imported fish cake products are being recalled due to the possibility they were contaminated by undeclared allergens.
The products were sold under the Shirakiku brand and may have been contaminated by milk, eggs and shellfish.
Anyone allergic to those items should not eat them. No illnesses have been reported thus far.
Affected products have been removed from store shelves. They were sold in 37 states, including Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia, as well as Washington, D.C.
A full list of the recalled items is available on the Food and Drug Administration’s website.
