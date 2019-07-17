Comments
SMITHSBURG, MD. (WJZ) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Smithsburg man after a search and seizure operation where they found cocaine, stolen property, a handgun and other items on Tuesday.
FCSO, assisted by the Washington County Special Response Team, searched the 4200 block of Garfield Road in Smithsburg.
The property was searched and they found cocaine, digital scales, CDS paraphernalia, a handgun and stolen property.
Charges are currently pending related to the stolen items that were found and will be determined once an investigation is complete.
For now, Timothy Allen Lewis, 51, of Smithsburg, is charged with the following:
- CDS: possession -not marijuana
- Firearm possession w/felony conviction
- CDS: possession – not marijuana
- CDS: possession – not marijuana
- Regulated firearm: illegal possession
- CDS: possession paraphernalia (3 charges)
