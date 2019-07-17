PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Prince George’s County are searching for two suspects in connection with two burglaries and a third attempted burglary on Tuesday morning.
The incidents happened within 10 minutes of each other beginning around 3:55 a.m.
Police said the duo broke into a drugstore in the 700 block of Annapolis Road and stole a cash register. Minutes later, they unsuccessfully tried to break into a grocery store a block away.
At 4:05 a.m., the suspects broke into a business in the 7900 block of Annapolis Road and stole several items, police said.
Do you recognize these suspects? They broke into three businesses in 10 minutes on July 16th. #WantedWednesday https://t.co/KcPDiDGCPT pic.twitter.com/mAeRByU9Dd
— PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) July 17, 2019
Anyone with information is asked to cal police at 301-699-2601.
