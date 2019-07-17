BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It was hot enough and humid enough, this morning, to really get your attention. Then I come to work, punch up the forecast and see that we have raised the forecast high temp on Saturday UP from 100° to 102°. Folks welcome to the Summer equivalent of the Winter Polar Vortex. And just as in the Winter I, and we here on TV Hill, refuse to over hype the weather. So believe you me that when I say “Dangerous Heat” is on the way we mean it.

Look people in Southeast Asia, regions around the Equator, the Middle East, etc., deal with bigger numbers that this in the thick of the Summer. Those good folks are not falling like flies. They know how to take care during that extreme weather.

Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate. Wear light colors, Find shade. Use an umbrella to create your own shade. Stay inside. There are ways around this. If you do not have AC you can get in a tub, or a shower of mild temperature water to cool down. Point here is get aggressive, take care of yourself and in a few days it is back to the fun of this season. OK?

MB!