BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Very hot temperatures in the mid to upper 90’s, combined with very high dewpoints in the 70’s, was the perfect set of ingredients for a squall line to form on Wednesday afternoon.
Very gusty thunderstorms developed, and many reports of tree and some structural damage was reported across the region.
Temperatures have cooled, and Thursday will only reach into the upper 80’s to low 90’s. There can still be a shower or two, then the real heat will return on Friday through Sunday.
This will be the hottest stretch since 2013 and we may tie a record on Saturday. A high of 102 will tie the record set in 1930!
It will still reach about 99 on Sunday before we begin to cool off later in the day and on Monday.
By Tuesday, highs will only reach the mid 80’s, which will feel pretty amazing considering how hot it will get this weekend!
Stay cool and hydrated. Bob Turk
