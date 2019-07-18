Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 33 year-old woman died Thursday after being shot in the upper body in southwest Baltimore, police said.
Officers were called to the 4900 block of Parkton Court for the reported shooting just before 9 a.m. When they arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.
She was taken to an area hospital where she later died.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. Tips can also be texted to 443-902-4824.
