MIDLAND, Md. (WJZ) — An Allegany man was arrested and charged early Thursday morning after a Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) investigation obtained evidence supporting charges of distribution and possession of child pornography charges.
Christopher Kenney, 27, of Midland, Maryland, is charged with six counts of possession of child pornography and three counts of distribution of child pornography.
In May of 2019, the Maryland State Police ICAC Task Force began an online investigation for offenders sharing files of child pornography. The Maryland State Police ICAC Task Force conducted an investigation, which led to Kenney’s residence.
A preliminary forensic review of Kenney’s electronic devices revealed multiple child pornography files.
He was arrested at his residence without incident and is being held at the Allegany County Detention Center without bail.
