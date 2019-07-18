Comments
LANSDOWNE, Md. (WJZ) — The cause of a home explosion in Lansdowne Tuesday was accidental, according to Baltimore County Fire officials.
LANSDOWNE, Md. (WJZ) — The cause of a home explosion in Lansdowne Tuesday was accidental, according to Baltimore County Fire officials.
Fire investigators said a contractor was working inside the home to refinish a bathtub when the chemicals he was using ignited, causing the explosion and fire. Investigators said there were multiple possible sources of ignition.
Contractor Injured In Reported Home Explosion, Fire In Baltimore County
The home in the 4200 block of Twin Circle Way was significantly damaged.
The contractor remains hospitalized at Johns Hopkins Bayview Burn Center with serious injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
You must log in to post a comment.