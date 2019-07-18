Comments
(CBS News) — Most kids are selling lemonade on hot summer days, but a boy from Utah had an even better idea — ice-cold beer. Root beer, that is.
(CBS News) — Most kids are selling lemonade on hot summer days, but a boy from Utah had an even better idea — ice-cold beer. Root beer, that is.
Seth Parker set up his “ICE COLD BEER” stand in front of a church in Brigham City, Utah. The kid had his neighborhood fooled, with the local police department receiving several calls from concerned neighbors Tuesday.
When officers arrived to check on the Seth, it turned out he was just a savvy marketer. “Yep, he’s selling beer … ROOT BEER, that is,” Brigham City Police Department wrote on Facebook.
You must log in to post a comment.