BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Westminster man was indicted Wednesday on a charge of threatening a federal official last month.
A federal grand jury indicted Darryl Albert Varnum, 42, who allegedly threatened to murder a member of the U.S. House of Representatives. The representative was not identified.
The indictment accuses Varnum of threatening to murder the representative with intent to impede, intimidate and interfere with their official duties. The threat allegedly happened on June 26.
Varnum was arrested on July 8 and ordered to undergo a 28-day inpatient program before returning to court. If convicted, he could spend up to 10 years in prison.
