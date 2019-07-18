BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 24-year-old Elkton man was sentenced Thursday to 30 years in prison and lifetime supervised release for producing child pornography, the justice department said.
A plea agreement said Frank Ray Leary, Jr. shared child pornography online through a file-sharing network in 2012. In 2014 and 2015, he sent emails with images and videos of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.
Law enforcement searched Leary’s home in 2018 and found evidence he encouraged at least six minors to photograph themselves performing explicit conduct. He admitted to engaging in sexually explicit chats with five other minors from the U.S., Germany and Bulgaria.
A five-year-old boy also said Leary had abused him in 2017 and 2018, the justice department said.
Leary will be required to register as a sex offender when he is released from prison.
