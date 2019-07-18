  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBig Brother
    10:00 PMElementary
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Heat Wave, Humane Society, Local TV, Maryland Weather, Pet Safety, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With temperatures expected to soar into the 90s, and possibly even higher this weekend, the Humane Society of the United States is urging pet owners to take precautions to keep their pets safe and cool.

Officials want to remind pet owners to never leave your four-legged friend alone in a parked car- not even for a minute.

You are also encouraged to limit their exercise to early morning and late evening hours to prevent them from suffering heat exhaustion.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Asphalt can also burn your pet’s paws, so owners are encouraged to walk your dog on the grass if possible.

Also, watch for signs of heatstroke. Some of those symptoms include the following:

  • Panting
  • Glazed eyes
  • Rapid heartbeat
  • Difficulty breathing
  • Excessive thirst
  • Fever
  • Dizziness
  • Lack of coordination
  • Profuse salivation
  • Vomiting
  • A deep red or purple tongue
  • Seizure and unconsciousness

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments