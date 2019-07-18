Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With temperatures expected to soar into the 90s, and possibly even higher this weekend, the Humane Society of the United States is urging pet owners to take precautions to keep their pets safe and cool.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With temperatures expected to soar into the 90s, and possibly even higher this weekend, the Humane Society of the United States is urging pet owners to take precautions to keep their pets safe and cool.
Officials want to remind pet owners to never leave your four-legged friend alone in a parked car- not even for a minute.
You are also encouraged to limit their exercise to early morning and late evening hours to prevent them from suffering heat exhaustion.
RELATED COVERAGE:
- Here’s Where You Can Find A Cooling Center In Maryland
- Heat-Related Weekend Event Cancellations
- ‘Take This Heat Wave Seriously’: Code Red Extreme Heat Alert For Baltimore Extended Through Monday
- Two More Heat-Related Deaths Reported In Maryland This Week, Bringing 2019 Total To Four
Asphalt can also burn your pet’s paws, so owners are encouraged to walk your dog on the grass if possible.
Also, watch for signs of heatstroke. Some of those symptoms include the following:
- Panting
- Glazed eyes
- Rapid heartbeat
- Difficulty breathing
- Excessive thirst
- Fever
- Dizziness
- Lack of coordination
- Profuse salivation
- Vomiting
- A deep red or purple tongue
- Seizure and unconsciousness
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
You must log in to post a comment.