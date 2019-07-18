Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Around 2,700 BGE customers remain without power Thursday afternoon, nearly 24 hours after severe storms ripped bricks off an apartment building and downed trees across parts of Maryland.
At its peak Wednesday evening, nearly 30,000 customers were without power, the majority in Baltimore County.
As of 2:05 p.m. Thursday, 2,699 customers were still in the dark, with 2,194 of those in Baltimore County.
BGE expects power to be restored to most of its customers by Thursday night, though some outages may last into Friday due to extensive tree damage.
The powerful storms ripped a brick wall off an Owings Mills apartment complex and knocked trees onto a car near Patterson Park in Baltimore and the Light RailLink tracks near the Timonium station.
