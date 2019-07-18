  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gusty storms are possible Thursday evening in the Baltimore area.

The “marginal risk” area is east of the Baltimore metro area.

Thunderstorms are expected later, but at this point should not be as bad as Wednesday night.

Brick Wall Collapses On Owings Mills Apartment Complex, Other Damage Reported During Wednesday’s Storms

On Wednesday, there was damage reported around the region from trees going down on utility poles and a car in Patterson Park, to brick being blown away from an Owings Mills apartment complex.

You can track along with our team by downloading WJZ’s Weather app.

