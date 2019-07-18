Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gusty storms are possible Thursday evening in the Baltimore area.
The “marginal risk” area is east of the Baltimore metro area.
#mdwx Just in…The Strom Prediction Center has now put area's East of the Metro in a "Marginal Risk" for some gusty weather later. pic.twitter.com/zsRlX38QKN
— Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) July 18, 2019
Thunderstorms are expected later, but at this point should not be as bad as Wednesday night.
Brick Wall Collapses On Owings Mills Apartment Complex, Other Damage Reported During Wednesday’s Storms
On Wednesday, there was damage reported around the region from trees going down on utility poles and a car in Patterson Park, to brick being blown away from an Owings Mills apartment complex.
