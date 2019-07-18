BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Extreme heat expected this weekend is prompting a number of event cancellations.
The Archdiocese of Baltimore is excusing Catholics concerned about the heat from attending weekend church services, citing church law that allows people to miss service due to a “grave cause.”
Some churches will continue to live stream their services online.
Because of the heat, Archdiocese of Baltimore excuses people from mass and opens cooling centers @wjz #HEATWAVE2019 pic.twitter.com/z0pHbUFMe7
— Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) July 18, 2019
The Maryland Jockey Club canceled its live races at Laurel Park for both Saturday and Sunday, citing excessive heat. Simulcasting and LARC wagering will remain available.
The Howard County Police Community Athletic Program scheduled for Friday has been canceled.
HEADS UP: The Community Athletic Program scheduled for tomorrow at North Laurel Community Center is cancelled. Please join us next week!
— Howard County Police (@HCPDNews) July 18, 2019
Baltimore health officials extended a Code Red Extreme Heat Alert for the city until Monday. Temperatures are expected to break 100 degrees, while heat index values, a measure of how warm it feels, could reach 110 degrees.
On Wednesday, there was damage reported around the region like trees going down on utility poles, train tracks and a car in Patterson Park. More storms are expected Thursday night.
To find a list of cooling centers, click here.
