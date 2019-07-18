Filed Under:Archdiocese Of Baltimore, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Weather, Code Red Extreme Heat Alert, Extreme Heat, Laurel Park, Local TV, Maryland Weather, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Extreme heat expected this weekend is prompting a number of event cancellations.

The Archdiocese of Baltimore is excusing Catholics concerned about the heat from attending weekend church services, citing church law that allows people to miss service due to a “grave cause.”

RELATED COVERAGE:

Some churches will continue to live stream their services online.

The Maryland Jockey Club canceled its live races at Laurel Park for both Saturday and Sunday, citing excessive heat. Simulcasting and LARC wagering will remain available.

The Howard County Police Community Athletic Program scheduled for Friday has been canceled.

Baltimore health officials extended a Code Red Extreme Heat Alert for the city until Monday. Temperatures are expected to break 100 degrees, while heat index values, a measure of how warm it feels, could reach 110 degrees.

On Wednesday, there was damage reported around the region like trees going down on utility poles, train tracks and a car in Patterson Park. More storms are expected Thursday night.

Baltimore is still under a Code Red heat alert until Sunday.

To find a list of cooling centers, click here.

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.

Comments