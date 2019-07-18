OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — The National Weather Service will investigate the cause of a brick wall collapse at an Owings Mills apartment complex during Wednesday’s storms.
Firefighters on scene said the outside wall may have collapsed due to a lightning strike, but officials said they still don’t know the official cause and it may have been due to high winds. The National Weather Service will investigate to determine the cause.
The brick was ripped from the building along Garrison View Road.
On Wednesday, there was damage reported around the region like trees going down on utility poles, train tracks and a car in Patterson Park. More storms are expected Thursday night.
Baltimore is still under a Code Red heat alert until Sunday.
