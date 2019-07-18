Comments
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a shooting at a Comfort Inn as a homicide.
Officials said it happened in the 8800 block of Loch Raven Blvd.
Police responded to a call for a person with a gun around 2:26 a.m. Thursday.
#BCoPD on scene of a shooting at the Comfort Inn in the 8800 block of Loch Raven Blvd. Dispatch time just after 2 a.m. An active investigation is continuing. ^AB
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) July 18, 2019
This is a developing story. Stay with WJZ for updates.
