TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a shooting at a Comfort Inn as a homicide.

Officials said it happened in the 8800 block of Loch Raven Blvd.

Police responded to a call for a person with a gun around 2:26 a.m. Thursday.

This is a developing story. Stay with WJZ for updates.

