BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Actress Rain Pryor Vane has officially filed paperwork to run for city council in Baltimore’s third district.
The state Board of Elections database shows she submitted paperwork for her bid Tuesday. Pryor Vane, the daughter of late comedian Richard Pryor, has played a number of roles on the big and small screens, including as Jackie Garcia in the TV series “Rude Awakening” and as a shopper in the 2000 live-action film “How The Grinch Stole Christmas,” according to IMDB.
Another candidate, Nichelle Henson, made her run for the seat official in May.
Ryan Dorsey, a lifelong resident of the third district according to his biography on the city’s website, has represented the area since 2016.
This week, two more candidates made their bids for the mayor’s chair official, bringing the total number of candidates in that race to eight.
Both Carlmichael “Stokey” Cannady and Rikki Vaughn submitted paperwork Tuesday. They join Lou Catelli, Lynn Sherwood Harris, Ralph Johnson, Jr., James Hugh Jones, II, Dante Swinton and Frederick Ware-Newsome in the race. All eight are running as Democrats.
Incumbent Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young has publicly floated the idea of running for another term but has not announced a final decision. He took over the city’s top job in May after former mayor Catherine Pugh resigned.
