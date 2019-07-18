  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The NFL season is right around the corner, and Ravens fans can get a glimpse of what the team will look like at an open stadium practice.

The team will host a training camp stadium practice Saturday, July 27.

Gates will open to the public at 5 p.m. with practice starting at 6 p.m. Practice will end at about 8:45 p.m. and will be followed by a fireworks and laser show.

There will also be post-practice autographs for kids.

You can claim your free passes to this event by visiting the Ravens website.

