BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The NFL season is right around the corner, and Ravens fans can get a glimpse of what the team will look like at an open stadium practice.
The team will host a training camp stadium practice Saturday, July 27.
Gates will open to the public at 5 p.m. with practice starting at 6 p.m. Practice will end at about 8:45 p.m. and will be followed by a fireworks and laser show.
We know you loved that @BrandonW_66 dance-off at the last stadium practice. 😂
Make sure you don't miss this year's FREE stadium practice on July 27.
Claim passes here: https://t.co/R4Ul2lbcSX pic.twitter.com/xqGM9HYscq
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) July 18, 2019
There will also be post-practice autographs for kids.
You can claim your free passes to this event by visiting the Ravens website.
