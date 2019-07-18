Filed Under:Local TV, Salisbury Zoo, Storm damage, Talkers

SALISBURY, Md. (WJZ) — The Salisbury Zoo is closed Thursday while crews clear debris from Wednesday’s storms.

“Due to large debris through the zoo, we are temporarily closed. As soon as all limbs are cleared and we are able to open the gates, we will,” the zoo tweeted.

The storm throughout the region caused major damage, including at an apartment complex in Baltimore County where crick was blown out.

