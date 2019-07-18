  • WJZ 13On Air

FLINTSTONE, Md. (WJZ) — 90’s music fans, this one’s for you!

Vanilla Ice and Coolio will perform at the Amphitheater stage at Rocky Gap Casino Resort Saturday night.

The duo, known for their hits “Ice Ice Baby” and “Gangsta’s Paradise” respectively, will take the stage beginning at 7 p.m.

Gates for the shows, which are part of Rocky Gap’s summer concert series, open at 3 p.m. The first act, DJ Urban Cowboy, takes the state at 5 p.m.

Tickets are still being sold for the event.

