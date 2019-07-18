BALTIMORE (WJZ) — That heat was tough yesterday. I had some gardening and some maintaining of a leisure time toy, (more outside work), to do yesterday. Not gonna lie that was foolish. Sometime you just have to shut it down. A snowfall shuts you down because you can’t go anywhere. It keeps you in. But when it is that hot you just need to call to a day.
Today, fortunately, a break in the action. A high of just 92°, just 4° above normal. But the big heat is still THE forecast concern through the weekend. I’d start “pre-gaming” the extreme heat by beginning to hydrate today. Just start drinking water. Grab a glass, chug, and go. Treat it like medicine because in conditions like we are expecting, it is. Or to put it another way, tailgate the heat.
Relief comes when a cold front slides by later Sunday that could come at a cost with some possible gusty weather. That story will develop over the weekend.
Stay cool, stay hydrated, and stay tuned!
MB!
