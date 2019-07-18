BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It looks like crews working to repair the sinkhole in downtown Baltimore have some more work ahead of them after storms Wednesday backed up the storm drain system.
Engineers are checking the underground storm drain system at Howard and Pratt streets after the severe downpour Wednesday night, the city’s Department of Public Works reported.
Engineers are today checking the underground storm drain system at Howard/Pratt that backed up after last night's severe downpour. Another pump has been added to the first 3 so we can channel the water away and proceed with necessary long-term fixes. pic.twitter.com/yLzjfpLGCu
— BaltimoreDPW (@BaltimoreDPW) July 18, 2019
Another pump was added to the first three pumps to help remove the water quickly so the crews can proceed with the original repairs caused by a storm last week.
Repairs are expected to continue for weeks and city officials are concerned about traffic as a weekend full of events approaches.
A heatwave also continues in the region — with temps expected to be 99 degrees Friday and 102 degrees Saturday.
