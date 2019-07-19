Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — When you dine with a view, the whole meal tastes better.
Open Table is out with its annual list of the country’s most scenic restaurants, and two Maryland establishments are getting some recognition.
The Bygone in Harbor East made the list for its fantastic view, food and service.
Carol’s Creek Cafe in Annapolis also made the list.
Restaurants in Washington D.C. also made the cut.
California was the top nominee with 24 restaurants on the list.
