BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured in west Baltimore on Friday afternoon.

Police were called to the 1600 block of North Avenue around 2:35 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 36-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department’s Citywide Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2221.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

 

