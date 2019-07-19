WASHINGTON (WJZ) — U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen and U.S. Representatives Elijah Cummings, Dutch Ruppersberger and John Sarbanes met with Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael Harrison and Mayor Jack Young.
The members discussed the Commissioner’s recently released crime plan and their commitment to the Baltimore City Consent Decree.
BPD Crime Reduction Plan Unveiled, Highlighting Community Partnerships, Targeted Patrols
Among the priorities outlined in the plan were efforts to work with communities to reduce fear of police while reducing crime, increased foot patrols and business checks in crime-prone areas and using research and intelligence to drive deployment decisions.
They also spoke about ways that Congressional delegation can provide support and federal resources to improve public safety in Baltimore City, including through programs like the Public Safety Partnership.
Senator Chris Van Hollen released a statement in regard to the meeting:
“Team Maryland is committed to strengthening Baltimore City and bolstering its public safety efforts. Joining forces on the local, state, and federal levels will help us achieve those goals, and I appreciated the opportunity to sit down with Commissioner Harrison and Mayor Young to discuss ways we can work together. Through my role on the Appropriations Committee, I will continue to fight for critical public safety resources to help the City succeed,”
