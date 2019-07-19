Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — During summer and winter, extreme temperatures may cause you to use more energy to keep your home comfortable, and your energy bill may show it.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — During summer and winter, extreme temperatures may cause you to use more energy to keep your home comfortable, and your energy bill may show it.
Related Coverage
RELATED COVERAGE:
- Here’s Where You Can Find A Cooling Center In Maryland
- Heat-Related Weekend Event Cancellations
- Two More Heat-Related Deaths Reported In Maryland This Week, Bringing 2019 Total To Four
- Maryland Weather | Code Red Extreme Heat Alert For Baltimore Extended Through Monday
- Maryland Weather | Code Red Heat Alert Continues For Baltimore Through Sunday, Temperatures Could Top 100 Degrees
With the heatwave hitting Maryland hard, BGE is offering its customers some tips, tools, and programs to drive down energy use and costs.
For summer savings:
- Maintain your AC system — Most of your warm-weather energy expenses are directly related to cooling your home. Schedule regular maintenance to keep your system running at peak efficiency.
- Reduce Hot Water Usage — Water heating accounts for about 18 percent of home energy consumption. Reduce hot water usage by installing faucet aerators and efficient flow showerheads and adjusting your hot water heater to 120°F, or the low setting.
- Use a programmable thermostat — Save about $180 per year in energy costs by using a programmable thermostat to automatically adjust your temperature settings to take advantage of savings when you’re sleeping or not at home.
Baltimore is still under a Code Red heat alert until Sunday.
To find a list of cooling centers, click here.
Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.
You must log in to post a comment.