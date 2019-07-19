WJZ WEATHERCode Red Excessive Heat Warning | Code Orange Air Quality Alert Issued
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:baby chimpanzee, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Everyone's A Kid Day, Heat Wave, Local TV, Maryland Zoo, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In honor of the birth of a new chimpanzee, the Maryland Zoo is offering guest entry to the Zoo at children’s prices.

From Friday, July 19 through Sunday, July 21, it’s “Everyone’s A Kid Day.”

Meet The New Baby Chimpanzee At The Maryland Zoo

All Zoo tickets will be sold at the children’s price of $17.99. The promotion is available only at the Zoo’s Main Gate.

Comments