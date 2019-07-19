Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In honor of the birth of a new chimpanzee, the Maryland Zoo is offering guest entry to the Zoo at children’s prices.
From Friday, July 19 through Sunday, July 21, it’s “Everyone’s A Kid Day.”
Meet The New Baby Chimpanzee At The Maryland Zoo
All Zoo tickets will be sold at the children’s price of $17.99. The promotion is available only at the Zoo’s Main Gate.
