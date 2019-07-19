1. Thai Restaurant
Topping the list is Thai Restaurant. Located at 3316 Greenmount Ave. in Oakenshawe, it is the highest-rated Thai restaurant in Baltimore, boasting four stars out of 131 reviews on Yelp.
2. Thai Arroy
Next up is Federal Hill’s Thai Arroy, situated at 1019 Light St. With four stars out of 378 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite.
3. My Thai
My Thai, located at 323 S. Central Ave. in Little Italy, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the restaurant four stars out of 277 reviews.
4. Bodhi Corner
Bodhi Corner, a Thai spot in Hampden, is another go-to, with four stars out of 60 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3500 Chestnut Ave. to see for yourself.
