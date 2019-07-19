WJZ WEATHERCode Red Excessive Heat Warning | Code Orange Air Quality Alert Issued
BALTIMORE (Hoodline) In search of a new favorite Thai spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Thai spots around Baltimore, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to achieve your dreams.

1. Thai Restaurant

PHOTO: EMILY M./YELP

Topping the list is Thai Restaurant. Located at 3316 Greenmount Ave. in Oakenshawe, it is the highest-rated Thai restaurant in Baltimore, boasting four stars out of 131 reviews on Yelp.

2. Thai Arroy

PHOTO: SHARON H./YELP

Next up is Federal Hill’s Thai Arroy, situated at 1019 Light St. With four stars out of 378 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite.

3. My Thai

PHOTO: JODIE X./YELP

My Thai, located at 323 S. Central Ave. in Little Italy, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the restaurant four stars out of 277 reviews.

4. Bodhi Corner

PHOTO: THOMAS L./YELP

Bodhi Corner, a Thai spot in Hampden, is another go-to, with four stars out of 60 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3500 Chestnut Ave. to see for yourself.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

