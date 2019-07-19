Comments
ARLINGTON, Va. (WJZ) — U.S. Park Police Officers reported to the area of the George Washington Memorial Parkway and Four Mile Run after being told about possible bones at the scene.
Officers searched for several days and found three human bones, including a skull, in the creek bed.
Investigators believe the bones washed into the area during heavy storms because the scene spanned about 200 yards.
Police continue to investigate where the bones originated from. A member of the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Virginia collected the bones for examination.
