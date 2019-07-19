BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Last summer, PETA released billboards in Baltimore urging people to stop eating crabs.
The billboards had the image of a blue crab and read, “I’m ME, not MEAT.”
When the billboards were launched by PETA, Jimmy’s Famous Seafood fired back with a billboard of its own and series of tweets directed at PETA.
“Good morning, @peta!” one tweet said with an image of a pile of freshly steamed crabs.
A year later, Jimmy’s Famous Seafood is celebrating the moment with a refreshing new locally brewed lager called – PETA Tears!
The lager is a limited time release and is, “paired perfectly with steamed crabs.”
“Turns out that their tears are in fact quite delicious!” Jimmy’s Famous Seafood said in a Facebook post.
A launch party will be held Wednesday, July 24. Part of the proceeds will go to Show Your Soft Side.
